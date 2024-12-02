Biden's Strategic Visit to Angola: A Railway Linking Opportunities

President Joe Biden embarked on a trip to Angola, fulfilling his promise to visit Africa during his presidency. A key focus is the U.S.-backed railway project aimed at redirecting critical minerals away from China by connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to Angola's port of Lobito.

This ambitious project, partly funded by a $550 million U.S. loan, seeks to tap into the region's vast mineral reserves, with copper and cobalt being essential for electronics. The U.S. aims to reduce China's dominance in Congo amid concerns about growing Chinese influence in Africa.

Angola's relationship with the West is evolving, and American officials are optimistic that the railway will spark further investment and improve economic ties. However, there are doubts about the project's timeline and its ability to deliver on its promises. Washington's broader strategy in Africa remains under scrutiny, especially with its recent setbacks.

