Parliament in Turmoil: Urgent Motions Filed Amid Manipur Violence and Adani Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alarming situation in Manipur. The motion, lodged under Rule 267, aims to prioritize the discussion over the ongoing violence, which has reportedly resulted in over 250 deaths.

Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion, shedding light on allegations of bribery involving billionaire Gautam Adani. Tagore called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, emphasizing transparency for public interest, asserting that the government must disclose the investigation outcomes.

In the Lok Sabha, DMK's TR Baalu sought discussion on the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. These motions come after brief parliamentary sessions were disrupted amid opposition demands to debate the Adani issue. The winter session, which started on November 25, is set to continue until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)