Left Menu

Parliament in Turmoil: Urgent Motions Filed Amid Manipur Violence and Adani Scandal

Amidst escalating violence in Manipur and allegations against Gautam Adani, DMK and Congress MPs have filed adjournment motion notices in Parliament. The DMK seeks urgent intervention in Manipur, while Congress demands a probe into corporate malpractice allegations. The session saw early adjournments amid opposition protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:08 IST
Parliament in Turmoil: Urgent Motions Filed Amid Manipur Violence and Adani Scandal
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alarming situation in Manipur. The motion, lodged under Rule 267, aims to prioritize the discussion over the ongoing violence, which has reportedly resulted in over 250 deaths.

Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion, shedding light on allegations of bribery involving billionaire Gautam Adani. Tagore called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, emphasizing transparency for public interest, asserting that the government must disclose the investigation outcomes.

In the Lok Sabha, DMK's TR Baalu sought discussion on the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. These motions come after brief parliamentary sessions were disrupted amid opposition demands to debate the Adani issue. The winter session, which started on November 25, is set to continue until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024