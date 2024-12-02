Parliament in Turmoil: Urgent Motions Filed Amid Manipur Violence and Adani Scandal
Amidst escalating violence in Manipur and allegations against Gautam Adani, DMK and Congress MPs have filed adjournment motion notices in Parliament. The DMK seeks urgent intervention in Manipur, while Congress demands a probe into corporate malpractice allegations. The session saw early adjournments amid opposition protests.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alarming situation in Manipur. The motion, lodged under Rule 267, aims to prioritize the discussion over the ongoing violence, which has reportedly resulted in over 250 deaths.
Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion, shedding light on allegations of bribery involving billionaire Gautam Adani. Tagore called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, emphasizing transparency for public interest, asserting that the government must disclose the investigation outcomes.
In the Lok Sabha, DMK's TR Baalu sought discussion on the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. These motions come after brief parliamentary sessions were disrupted amid opposition demands to debate the Adani issue. The winter session, which started on November 25, is set to continue until December 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
How many OBCs in Congress Working Committee? I declare with pride Modi govt has 27 OBC ministers: Nadda in Jharkhand.
Congress Pushes for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir with Guarantees
BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Dalit Stance Amid Controversy
'Batenge to katenge' slogan meant to divide society which BJP has been already doing: Congress chief Kharge at Umred in Nagpur.
Nobody should take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously: Union minister Nitin Gadkari in interview to PTI.