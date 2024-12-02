Left Menu

BJP Showdown: Yatnal's Defiance and Disciplinary Measures

The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has served a show cause notice to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his continuous defiance against state party leadership. He has been asked to respond within 10 days, failing which the party may take disciplinary action for breaching party regulations.

The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a show cause notice to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, accusing him of persistently opposing the party's state leadership. The notice demands a response within ten days, warning of potential disciplinary action if he does not comply.

Yatnal is renowned for criticizing former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family, particularly targeting BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra. He has urged the central leadership to curb Yediyurappa's influence, equating it to the dynastic politics of the Congress.

Despite prior warnings and assurances of improved behavior, Yatnal's actions have raised concerns within the party. The Committee emphasized that his public dissent poses a serious breach to party discipline and adheres to strict enforcement according to Article XXV of BJP Party Rules.

