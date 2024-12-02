Left Menu

Shrikant Shinde Dismisses Deputy Chief Minister Rumors in Maharashtra

Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, dismissed rumors of his appointment as Maharashtra's Deputy CM. Despite Mahayuti's electoral victory, the Chief Minister's role remains undecided. Shinde reiterated his commitment to serving his constituency and party, urging media to report facts over speculation.

Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan Shrikant Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid ongoing speculations about the leadership of Maharashtra's new government, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde has firmly denied rumors linking him to the Deputy Chief Minister position. In a public statement, Shinde emphasized his lack of ambition for ministerial roles, focusing instead on his party and constituency commitments.

The delay in government formation after the recent state assembly elections has fueled such rumors, according to Shinde. He criticized the media for not adhering to facts and reiterated his primary interest lies not in holding power, but in party organization and constituency efforts.

The Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. While BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP clinched significant numbers, they have yet to nominate the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by Uddhav Thackeray, faced a substantial defeat, capturing only a limited number of seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

