Syrian Rebels Demand Government Commitment for Peace
A Syrian opposition leader insists rebels will continue their fight against the government until it engages in the United Nations process and political transition discussions. Hadi al-Bahri expressed readiness to negotiate immediately, emphasizing the urgency of governmental commitment to peace during a press conference in Istanbul.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A Syrian opposition leader has declared that rebel forces will persist in their fight against the government until President Bashar al-Assad's regime shows commitment to the United Nations process and agrees to a political transition.
In a press conference held in Istanbul, Hadi al-Bahri conveyed the rebels' willingness to start negotiations right away, emphasizing the crucial need for the Syrian government's engagement in genuine peace talks.
Al-Bahri's remarks underscore the persistent stalemate in the Syrian conflict and urge international stakeholders to press the government towards a sustainable resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Increases Support for Soybean and Cotton Farmers Amid Policy Revisions
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability
Government Eases Soybean Moisture Norms Amid Farmer Concerns
Goa Government Vows Transparency in Public Sector Hiring
Bangladesh's Interim Government Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Amid Rising Tensions