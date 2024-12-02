Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Demand Government Commitment for Peace

A Syrian opposition leader insists rebels will continue their fight against the government until it engages in the United Nations process and political transition discussions. Hadi al-Bahri expressed readiness to negotiate immediately, emphasizing the urgency of governmental commitment to peace during a press conference in Istanbul.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A Syrian opposition leader has declared that rebel forces will persist in their fight against the government until President Bashar al-Assad's regime shows commitment to the United Nations process and agrees to a political transition.

In a press conference held in Istanbul, Hadi al-Bahri conveyed the rebels' willingness to start negotiations right away, emphasizing the crucial need for the Syrian government's engagement in genuine peace talks.

Al-Bahri's remarks underscore the persistent stalemate in the Syrian conflict and urge international stakeholders to press the government towards a sustainable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

