Syrian Rebels Demand Government Commitment for Peace

A Syrian opposition leader has declared that rebel forces will persist in their fight against the government until President Bashar al-Assad's regime shows commitment to the United Nations process and agrees to a political transition.

In a press conference held in Istanbul, Hadi al-Bahri conveyed the rebels' willingness to start negotiations right away, emphasizing the crucial need for the Syrian government's engagement in genuine peace talks.

Al-Bahri's remarks underscore the persistent stalemate in the Syrian conflict and urge international stakeholders to press the government towards a sustainable resolution.

