Left Menu

Capturing 2024: A Year Through Reuters' Lens

In 2024, Reuters shared 1.6 million images capturing the globe's turmoil and unity. From elections to disasters and sports, these pictures showcase significant events where humanity faced challenges and celebrated victories. Photographers chronicled crucial global moments as wars raged, climate crises unfolded, and historic elections took place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:36 IST
Capturing 2024: A Year Through Reuters' Lens
Syrian elections Image Credit:

Reuters distributed 1.6 million photographs worldwide in 2024, documenting significant events and everyday life across 120 countries. Distilling this immense archive into a select few is an arduous task. The selected images aim to represent the essence of the year.

Throughout the year, the world witnessed a spectrum of events. Half the global population voted in elections, often amid disenchantment intensified by catastrophic floods, escalating wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and widespread protests driven by rising prices. Photographers from Reuters were there to document both turmoil and unity.

While tragedies struck, hope and togetherness shone through in gatherings for sporting triumphs, elections, solar eclipses, and celebrations of love and family. The year's narrative, deeply interwoven with significant global events, reflects humanity's resilience amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024