Capturing 2024: A Year Through Reuters' Lens
In 2024, Reuters shared 1.6 million images capturing the globe's turmoil and unity. From elections to disasters and sports, these pictures showcase significant events where humanity faced challenges and celebrated victories. Photographers chronicled crucial global moments as wars raged, climate crises unfolded, and historic elections took place.
Reuters distributed 1.6 million photographs worldwide in 2024, documenting significant events and everyday life across 120 countries. Distilling this immense archive into a select few is an arduous task. The selected images aim to represent the essence of the year.
Throughout the year, the world witnessed a spectrum of events. Half the global population voted in elections, often amid disenchantment intensified by catastrophic floods, escalating wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and widespread protests driven by rising prices. Photographers from Reuters were there to document both turmoil and unity.
While tragedies struck, hope and togetherness shone through in gatherings for sporting triumphs, elections, solar eclipses, and celebrations of love and family. The year's narrative, deeply interwoven with significant global events, reflects humanity's resilience amidst adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
