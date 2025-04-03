Left Menu

BPCL Launches Sports Scholarship to Empower Indian Athletes

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited announced a new sports scholarship initiative to support and develop young national athletes in India. The program provides financial backing to athletes aged 13-25 across various sports, offering stipends, sports kits, and tournament expense coverage, aiming to nurture sports talent in the country.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:40 IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 entity, has unveiled the BPCL Sports Scholarship Initiative aimed at bolstering national sports talent. The program extends financial assistance to young Indian athletes, enabling them to focus on training and achieving competitive milestones on both national and international platforms.

This comprehensive initiative targets Indian athletes aged 13 to 25, encompassing a wide range of sports such as Athletics, Badminton, and Chess. Participants will receive a monthly stipend, a sports kit, and coverage for tournament expenses, alleviating financial challenges to sharpen their skills effectively.

The scholarship is segmented into three categories: Budding, Junior, and Elite Athlete Engagement, based on age groups. BPCL's Director (HR), Shri R.K. Dubey, emphasized the company's commitment to nurturing sports talent and providing the necessary resources to help athletes realize their dreams and bring honor to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

