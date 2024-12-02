Left Menu

BJP Announces Central Observers for Maharashtra Leadership Election

The BJP has appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Maharashtra legislature party meeting. Scheduled for December 4, the meeting will elect the next chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis expected to lead. The oath-taking ceremony is planned for December 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically designated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Maharashtra legislature party's crucial meeting. This move sets the stage for selecting the state's next chief minister.

Scheduled for December 4 in Mumbai, the meeting has garnered attention as former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerges as the likely candidate for the top post, amid no official announcement by the party so far. Sources indicate that the party's decision-making process is in full swing.

Ahead of the anticipated December 5 oath-taking ceremony of the new 'Mahayuti' government at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, observers speculate on cabinet compositions. The BJP appears poised to secure the chief minister's seat, while allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party are slated for deputy chief minister roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

