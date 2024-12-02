Tensions in Syria: Iranian-Backed Militias Join Government Counteroffensive

Iraqi militias supported by Iran have been deployed in Syria to reinforce the government's counteroffensive against insurgents who surprisingly seized Aleppo last week, according to a militia official and war monitor on Monday.

The insurgents, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched attacks on Aleppo and surrounding regions, heightening concerns of renewed conflict in the Middle East. This comes amidst ongoing clashes involving US-backed Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah, both allies of Iran.

Russia and Turkiye might be drawn into the strife due to their vested interests in Syria. Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces, supported by Russia and Iran, continue their military operations, with a recent wave of airstrikes reportedly killing 400 insurgents within 24 hours.

