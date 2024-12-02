Countdown to Maharashtra's New Leadership: BJP Set to Elect CM
Maharashtra awaits the announcement of its new chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis leading as the likely choice. The BJP will elect its leader on December 4. Key political figures Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani are set as observers. Meanwhile, coalition dynamics and party positions are being negotiated.
The suspense over Maharashtra's next political leader is about to end, as the BJP legislature party prepares to elect a new chief minister on December 4. All eyes are on Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former CM, who is widely considered the frontrunner for the position.
Central observers, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, and Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister, have been appointed by the BJP for this crucial legislature party meeting. The election follows the Mahayuti coalition's victory, securing 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the recent state assembly polls.
Rumors and negotiations are rife, with Shiv Sena and NCP likely to gain deputy CM roles, while Eknath Shinde denies any position pursuit amid his abrupt retreat to his native village. As preparations for the swearing-in ceremony commence, Maharashtra gears up for the new administration's policies and governance.
