Left Menu

Countdown to Maharashtra's New Leadership: BJP Set to Elect CM

Maharashtra awaits the announcement of its new chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis leading as the likely choice. The BJP will elect its leader on December 4. Key political figures Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani are set as observers. Meanwhile, coalition dynamics and party positions are being negotiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:58 IST
Countdown to Maharashtra's New Leadership: BJP Set to Elect CM
  • Country:
  • India

The suspense over Maharashtra's next political leader is about to end, as the BJP legislature party prepares to elect a new chief minister on December 4. All eyes are on Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former CM, who is widely considered the frontrunner for the position.

Central observers, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, and Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister, have been appointed by the BJP for this crucial legislature party meeting. The election follows the Mahayuti coalition's victory, securing 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the recent state assembly polls.

Rumors and negotiations are rife, with Shiv Sena and NCP likely to gain deputy CM roles, while Eknath Shinde denies any position pursuit amid his abrupt retreat to his native village. As preparations for the swearing-in ceremony commence, Maharashtra gears up for the new administration's policies and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024