Fiorentina Midfielder's Collapse Sparks Concerns

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and alert in the hospital after his collapse during a Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday. The club provided this reassuring update on Monday.

In a concise social media statement, Fiorentina confirmed that Bove's condition has improved significantly.

He no longer requires breathing assistance, alleviating immediate concerns for his health. The incident has drawn support from fans and the football community, wishing for his swift recovery.

