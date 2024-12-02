Fiorentina Midfielder's Collapse Sparks Concerns
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is recovering in hospital following a collapse during a Serie A match against Inter Milan. His condition has improved, and he no longer needs breathing assistance, according to an update from Fiorentina that relieved fans and teammates alike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and alert in the hospital after his collapse during a Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday. The club provided this reassuring update on Monday.
In a concise social media statement, Fiorentina confirmed that Bove's condition has improved significantly.
He no longer requires breathing assistance, alleviating immediate concerns for his health. The incident has drawn support from fans and the football community, wishing for his swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India vs. Malaysia: A Clash of Familiar Foes on the Football Field
Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan Sidelined with ACL Injury: A Growing Concern in Women's Football
India's Football Feud: Battle Against Malaysia for a Turnaround
Supreme Court Demands Action on Debt Recovery Tribunal Vacancies
SC issues notice to Centre on PIL alleging vacancies in debt recovery tribunals in country.