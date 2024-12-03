U.S. Maintains Stance on Syria's Assad

The U.S. State Department has reiterated its stance on Syria, confirming that its position regarding President Bashar al-Assad remains unchanged. Assad is characterized as a dictator with a violent record, yet Washington stops short of explicitly calling for his removal.

According to spokesperson Matthew Miller, the United States prioritizes de-escalation efforts and the safeguarding of civilian lives. At the core of its strategy is the desire to see a political process in Syria, through which the Syrian populace can independently determine their future leadership.

While the U.S. condemns Assad's actions, it highlights the essential aim of facilitating a peaceful transition through dialogue, rather than enforcing any regime change directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)