SWAPO Surges Ahead in Namibia's Election
Namibia's ruling SWAPO party leads both presidential and parliamentary races amid election technical challenges. Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah vies to become the nation's first female president. Opposition trails significantly as final results from the extended voting period remain pending.
Namibia's ruling SWAPO party dominated both the presidential and parliamentary elections, despite facing technical challenges during the vote. The elections, held last week, saw SWAPO's candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, leading the presidential race.
Initially, results were expected shortly after the polls closed on November 27. However, delays were encountered due to technical difficulties and ballot shortages that extended voting to November 29 and November 30 at several locations.
According to the electoral commission's portal, Nandi-Ndaitwah secured 54.82% of the presidential vote with 65.57% of votes counted. Meanwhile, SWAPO led the National Assembly tally with 56.38% of the 66.39% of votes counted, while the opposition lagged behind. The timeline for final results remains uncertain.
