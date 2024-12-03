Left Menu

SWAPO Surges Ahead in Namibia's Election

Namibia's ruling SWAPO party leads both presidential and parliamentary races amid election technical challenges. Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah vies to become the nation's first female president. Opposition trails significantly as final results from the extended voting period remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:24 IST
SWAPO Surges Ahead in Namibia's Election
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Namibia's ruling SWAPO party dominated both the presidential and parliamentary elections, despite facing technical challenges during the vote. The elections, held last week, saw SWAPO's candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, leading the presidential race.

Initially, results were expected shortly after the polls closed on November 27. However, delays were encountered due to technical difficulties and ballot shortages that extended voting to November 29 and November 30 at several locations.

According to the electoral commission's portal, Nandi-Ndaitwah secured 54.82% of the presidential vote with 65.57% of votes counted. Meanwhile, SWAPO led the National Assembly tally with 56.38% of the 66.39% of votes counted, while the opposition lagged behind. The timeline for final results remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024