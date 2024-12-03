Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Ukraine Aid Ahead of Administration Transition

The U.S. has announced a $725 million weapons aid package to Ukraine, which includes missiles and drones. The Kremlin criticized this move by the Biden administration, which it believes is aimed at prolonging the conflict. The decision represents a significant increase in military assistance to Ukraine.

Updated: 03-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:19 IST
On Tuesday, the Kremlin criticized a decision by the U.S. government to send an additional $725 million weapons package to Ukraine. This move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is viewed by Moscow as an attempt by the Biden administration to fuel the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to Blinken, the new aid package will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), drones, and land mines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that the administration is working to prevent the conflict from slowing down, emphasizing that such aid packages cannot alter the frontline dynamics.

The U.S. announcement demonstrates a marked increase in military aid to Ukraine, using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which enables rapid assistance by using existing U.S. weapons stocks to support allies. This move comes before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, with President Biden having significant funds authorized by Congress for further military support to Ukraine.

