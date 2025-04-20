Left Menu

North Korea's Strong Rebuke to Trump's Weapons Export Policy

North Korea criticized President Donald Trump's policy to ease weapon exports, labeling it as 'war escalation'. They accused the U.S. of feigning mediation while promoting conflict by arming allies. This follows Trump's executive order facilitating U.S. arms exports amid ongoing peace discussions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-04-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 03:42 IST
North Korea's Strong Rebuke to Trump's Weapons Export Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's latest move to ease weapons export regulations, describing it as a 'war escalation measure.'

The Korean Central News Agency criticized the U.S. for presenting itself as a mediator while simultaneously supplying weapons of mass destruction, potentially fueling global conflicts.

This denunciation comes in the wake of Trump's recent executive order on April 9, which aims to simplify the export process of U.S. weapons, all while he continues to advocate for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025