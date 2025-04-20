North Korea's Strong Rebuke to Trump's Weapons Export Policy
North Korea criticized President Donald Trump's policy to ease weapon exports, labeling it as 'war escalation'. They accused the U.S. of feigning mediation while promoting conflict by arming allies. This follows Trump's executive order facilitating U.S. arms exports amid ongoing peace discussions between Kyiv and Moscow.
North Korea has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's latest move to ease weapons export regulations, describing it as a 'war escalation measure.'
The Korean Central News Agency criticized the U.S. for presenting itself as a mediator while simultaneously supplying weapons of mass destruction, potentially fueling global conflicts.
This denunciation comes in the wake of Trump's recent executive order on April 9, which aims to simplify the export process of U.S. weapons, all while he continues to advocate for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
