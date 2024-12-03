Left Menu

Markets on Edge: Awaiting Job Reports and Fed's Next Move

U.S. stock index futures remained steady on Tuesday following record highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investors are focused on an upcoming jobs report and Federal Reserve commentary, which could influence interest rate actions. Market reactions included slight declines in Tesla and Zscaler shares.

03-12-2024
U.S. stock futures remained steady on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs in the previous session, as investors turn their attention to a pivotal jobs report due later this week. The report, along with insights from Federal Reserve officials, is expected to guide future interest rate decisions.

The October job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) is set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, preceding the monthly payroll figures anticipated on Friday. Analysts from Societe Generale highlighted the Fed's focus on the unpredictable inflation trends since summer, which have prompted a reconsideration of policies for 2025.

Despite a majority expectation of a rate cut in the Fed's upcoming meeting, uncertainty remains on the exact trajectory, as statements from key Fed figures continue to hint at potential shifts. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's recent presidential win and related economic policies have been cited as factors influencing recent market performance.

