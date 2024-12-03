Tensions Rise Between India and Bangladesh over Religious Minority Persecution

TMC MP Kirti Azad, on Tuesday, called for Indian government action to protect minorities facing persecution in Bangladesh, highlighting historical ties between the nations. Suggesting the role of an 'elder brother,' Azad emphasized that India should actively intervene to protect those suffering in what was once a part of the country before 1947.

Azad warned that silence from the Indian government might necessitate intervention by the United Nations, urging an end to global minority persecution. Reports indicate intensified visa restrictions by India following acts of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, with over 60 monks barred entry.

As tension escalates, ISKCON has condemned the recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, pushing for his release. Reports claim Bangladesh has detained more religious figures and monks, while a petition seeks a ban on ISKCON activities, alleging their role in inciting sectarian strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)