Top Stories Unfold: Protests, Policies, and Partnerships

The top stories of the day include PM Modi's implementation of new criminal laws in Chandigarh, the President's call for empathy towards people with disabilities, and farmer protests in Noida. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs are addressing issues like Sambhal violence and the Adani controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:13 IST
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday revealed the successful implementation of three new criminal laws in Chandigarh, marking a significant shift in the legal landscape.

President Murmu stressed the need for empathy and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, urging society's collective engagement in their empowerment.

Meanwhile, the political terrain was embroiled in protests, from farmer arrests in Noida to a walkout in the Lok Sabha over Sambhal violence and continued demands for a parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

