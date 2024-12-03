Left Menu

Maharashtra's CM Mystery: Political Drama Unfolds Amid Criticism

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemns the delay in declaring Maharashtra's Chief Minister, calling it disrespectful to the electorate. Despite a decisive victory, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to nominate a leader. Concerns grow over political violence and constitutional violations in Sambhal and elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:19 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has voiced severe criticism towards the Mahayuti alliance for their prolonged indecision over the Chief Ministerial candidate for Maharashtra. She expressed disappointment, noting the disrespect shown to the voters' mandate and the lack of a formal claim submitted to the Governor to form the government.

Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked on the planned oath-taking ceremony on December 5, highlighting that the Governor still remains uninformed of any prospective government formation. Despite the alliance's landslide victory in the November 23 assembly elections, the uncertainty surrounding the leadership decision casts a shadow, especially when Jharkhand's Chief Minister has already assumed office.

Chaturvedi also addressed the proposal from TMC leaders regarding considering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for leadership within the INDIA bloc, following Congress's defeat in Maharashtra. Discussions and resolutions are anticipated, with a steadfast commitment to uphold democratic principles and the Constitution. Furthermore, she condemned the Sambhal violence, citing violations of the Place of Worship Act, amidst calls for broader legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

