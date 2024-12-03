Sambhal Unrest: A Conspiracy Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has claimed a 'well-planned' conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This unrest coincides with a planned visit from Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, on December 4, amidst tight district administration restrictions.

Yadav, raising the issue in Parliament, accused police of using both official and personal firearms against civilians, resulting in fatalities and injuries after locals protested against the police's alleged heavy-handedness. The violence traces its origins to November 19, following a survey of a Mughal-era mosque ordered by the court, which locals allege was once the site of a temple.

In response to this incident, Uttar Pradesh Congress head Ajay Rai announced a visit by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs to the affected zone. The district remains under strict controls, with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita's section 163 enacted to prohibit outsider entry, extended till the end of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)