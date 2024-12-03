Nationwide Agitation Looms: Farmers Demand Justice

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait condemned the arrest of protesting farmers in Noida and cautioned that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-led protest could scale into a nationwide movement.

Tikait emphasized that the farmers of Gautam Buddh Nagar would have immediate support from national farm leaders if required. The BKU leader, who was attending a private event in Iglas, spoke to the media about the issue.

Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar arrested over 160 farmers, including Bharatiya Kisan Parishad president Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa', who were protesting land compensation at Noida's Dalit Prerna Sthal. The farmers, who had marched to Delhi, were stopped and detained as their demands remained unmet.

Gathered under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner, farmers from across Uttar Pradesh had threatened to continue their march if demands were denied within a week.

Tikait stated that the protest against the unjust government land acquisition practices is on hold until December 9, granting the government time to settle the compensation issues.

He mentioned that representatives from various farmers' organizations are present in Gautam Buddh Nagar to support the local farmers.

Tikait criticized the government for acquiring farmlands at low prices and delaying compensation. He plans to meet with local SKM leaders in Gautam Buddh Nagar to discuss ongoing negotiations.

