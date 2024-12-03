TikTok Under Scrutiny: Romanian Election Controversy

TikTok has found itself at the center of a political storm in Romania following allegations of election interference. Executives revealed to European Union lawmakers that the company dismantled networks attempting to influence the outcome of the election.

The controversy erupted as far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, previously a political outsider, gained unexpected popularity, raising questions about the authenticity of his social media following and TikTok's possible role in this surge. Romanian elections are pivotal for the EU and NATO member country, particularly due to its proximity to Ukraine.

Despite TikTok's efforts to ensure election integrity, including employing Romanian language content moderators and collaborating with fact-checkers, EU lawmakers remain skeptical. Dirk Gotnik, an EU Parliament member, criticized TikTok's delayed response to potential electoral interference, likening the company's efforts to firefighting long after the blaze began.

