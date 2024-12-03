Strengthening Ties: China's Strategic Embrace of Nepal

President Xi Jinping praised Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for his dedication to enhancing China-Nepal relations during Oli's official visit to Beijing. This trip marked Oli's first official visit to China since taking office for the fourth time, and both leaders signed nine agreements.

Xi emphasized the significance of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, pledging to solidify their strategic partnership. Notably, the agreements spanned several sectors including trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges, as China continues to increase its influence in Nepal.

In an attempt to reinforce cooperation, Nepal has reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China policy while China is prepared to expand support through the Belt and Road Initiative, boost bilateral trade and investment, and strengthen connectivity through various infrastructural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)