Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China's Strategic Embrace of Nepal

Chinese President Xi Jinping commended Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's commitment to bilateral ties during Oli's visit to Beijing. They discussed advancing strategic cooperation, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The visit included the signing of nine agreements, focusing on trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Kathmandu | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:35 IST
Strengthening Ties: China's Strategic Embrace of Nepal
President Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping praised Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for his dedication to enhancing China-Nepal relations during Oli's official visit to Beijing. This trip marked Oli's first official visit to China since taking office for the fourth time, and both leaders signed nine agreements.

Xi emphasized the significance of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, pledging to solidify their strategic partnership. Notably, the agreements spanned several sectors including trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges, as China continues to increase its influence in Nepal.

In an attempt to reinforce cooperation, Nepal has reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China policy while China is prepared to expand support through the Belt and Road Initiative, boost bilateral trade and investment, and strengthen connectivity through various infrastructural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024