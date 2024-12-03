Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Resignation Hits Pandalam Municipality

The chairperson and vice-chairperson of the BJP-led Pandalam Municipality resigned before an LDF-proposed no-confidence vote. Tensions within the BJP arose after former leader K V Prabha, newly supported by UDF and LDF, was overlooked for a top position. The political dynamics have intensified as a result.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:58 IST
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the chairperson and vice-chairperson of Pandalam Municipality, governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), submitted their resignations on Tuesday. This development comes just before a no-confidence motion slated for December 4, initiated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Pandalam Municipality, one of only two municipal bodies in Kerala controlled by the BJP, has been embroiled in internal conflicts. The discord stemmed from tensions with K V Prabha, a former parliamentary party leader suspended from the party. Supported by Congress-led UDF, the LDF's strategic maneuver gained momentum.

Differences between Prabha and Chairperson Suseela Santhosh, often escalating into public disputes, have plagued the administration. The resignation of Santhosh, citing personal reasons, adds another layer to the intricate political landscape within the 33-member municipal council marked by changing alliances.

