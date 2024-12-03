Left Menu

Georgia's Political Drama: Rumors and Reality

Georgia's ruling party refuted claims made by two opposition TV channels alleging that its chairman, Irakli Garibashvili, resigned amid anti-government protests. Communications director Giorgi Grdzelishvili declared these reports as false. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that a revolution attempt failed after five nights of protests concerning EU talks suspension.

In an unfolding political drama, Georgia's ruling party has firmly denied claims that its chairman, Irakli Garibashvili, has stepped down during ongoing street protests against the government.

Giorgi Grdzelishvili, communications director for the Georgian Dream party, informed Reuters that allegations broadcasted by Pirveli and Mtavari Arkhi, two pro-opposition channels, were categorically false, emphasizing that Garibashvili remains in power.

Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who took over the premiership in February, declared a supposed "revolution" thwarted after citizens protested for five nights over the stalled negotiations to join the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

