Left Menu

France Leads EU Talks on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Agricultural Concerns

France hosted a meeting with 10 EU countries to discuss the Mercosur trade deal, voicing opposition unless an emergency brake on farming imports is included. The EU states seek to balance trade diversification with farmer protections, emphasizing a need for a more effective deal structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:31 IST
France Leads EU Talks on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Agricultural Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, France convened a meeting of ten European Union countries on Thursday to deliberate over a contentious trade agreement with Latin America's Mercosur bloc. The French stance remains against the deal's current form, advocating for the integration of an 'emergency brake' on farming imports.

The assembly united EU countries expressing reservations about a deal that has taken two decades to negotiate. European farmers, concerned about being undercut by imports from Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay—nations with more lenient environmental standards—worry about the competition in agricultural sectors like beef and grains.

Minister for Europe Benjamin Haddad stressed the importance of trade diversification in today's geopolitical climate during a virtual conference. The proposal suggests an automatic clause to curb agricultural imports in case of market upheaval, aiming for a constructive compromise with the European Commission to open new Latin American markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025