Grassroots Mobilization: Kejriwal Rallies AAP for Assembly Elections

With assembly elections on the horizon, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has ramped up efforts to mobilize grassroots volunteers. His recent focus has been urging them to disseminate information about the Delhi government's free schemes to the public.

In a significant videoconference, Kejriwal engaged with over 500 members of AAP's women's wing, emphasizing the importance of informing Delhi's citizens about welfare initiatives termed as the "six free revdis." The initiatives cover electricity, water supply, education, healthcare, bus travel for women, and senior citizens' pilgrimages.

Feedback from volunteers painted a picture of widespread public approval of AAP's governance, highlighting remarkable improvements in schools, hospitals, and basic amenities. Kejriwal emphasized the critical role of these volunteers, motivating them with the task of ensuring this progress continues as AAP gears up for a potential third term in the upcoming elections slated for February.

