Political Maneuvering: Fadnavis Meets Shinde Amid Maharashtra Power Play
Amid a crucial BJP legislature party meeting, Devendra Fadnavis met Eknath Shinde, sparking speculation about Maharashtra's leadership. While some view it as a conciliatory gesture, others see it as preparation for the December 5 swearing-in. The BJP's legislature meeting will clarify the new chief minister's identity.
Country:
- India
In a significant development ahead of the pivotal BJP legislature party meeting, Devendra Fadnavis engaged in discussions with Eknath Shinde, current caretaker Chief Minister, marking their first meeting since Delhi dialogues last week.
This hour-long meeting has left political analysts speculating about its nature—whether it's an outreach to appease an estranged ally or preliminary planning for the upcoming swearing-in on December 5, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.
The exact contours of the government will become clearer following the BJP's legislative conclave, as the party, fresh from its electoral triumph in Maharashtra, is set to announce its leader for the chief ministerial post.
