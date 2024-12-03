Erdogan and Putin Tackle Rising Syrian Conflict

In a phone conversation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the intensifying conflict in Syria. Erdogan asserts Turkey's support for Syria's territorial integrity while rebels advance near Hama.

Erdogan emphasized diplomacy and urged the Syrian regime to engage in political solutions, stressing that Syria must not become an even more unstable region.

Highlighting Turkey's resolute position, Erdogan vowed continued efforts against the PKK amidst recent developments. The conversation underscores Turkey's strategic concerns and its role in the Syrian conflict.

