Left Menu

Erdogan and Putin Tackle Rising Syrian Conflict

Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin discussed escalating Syrian conflict by phone. As Syrian rebels near Hama, Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and urged for diplomatic efforts. He also reaffirmed Turkey's stance against PKK amidst the turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:41 IST
Erdogan and Putin Tackle Rising Syrian Conflict
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a phone conversation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the intensifying conflict in Syria. Erdogan asserts Turkey's support for Syria's territorial integrity while rebels advance near Hama.

Erdogan emphasized diplomacy and urged the Syrian regime to engage in political solutions, stressing that Syria must not become an even more unstable region.

Highlighting Turkey's resolute position, Erdogan vowed continued efforts against the PKK amidst recent developments. The conversation underscores Turkey's strategic concerns and its role in the Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024