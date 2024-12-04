Left Menu

Biden Boosts Lobito Rail Corridor with $600M

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce $600 million in financing for projects along Angola's Lobito rail corridor during his visit. This funding supports solar, critical minerals, and telecommunications projects, marking Biden's first presidential visit to Sub-Saharan Africa and the first by any U.S. president to Angola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:31 IST
Biden Boosts Lobito Rail Corridor with $600M
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Angola

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to unveil a significant $600 million investment in Angola's Lobito rail corridor during his forthcoming visit, according to inside sources. The fund will support various projects in solar energy, critical minerals, and telecommunications along the corridor.

This announcement marks a historic moment as President Biden becomes the first U.S. president to visit Angola, as well as making his inaugural trip to Sub-Saharan Africa in his presidential capacity.

The financial infusion underlines the U.S. commitment to bolster infrastructure and technological advancement in the region, aiming to enhance economic growth and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024