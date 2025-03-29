Waaree Energies Launches India's Largest Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Waaree Energies Ltd announced the opening of its new solar cell facility, boasting a 5.4 gigawatt capacity, on Saturday in Chikhli, Gujarat. The event featured appearances by Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among other senior officials.

The facility is being hailed as the largest of its kind in India, spanning 150 acres with a built-up area of 101 acres. The launch represents a significant stride towards India's aim of energy independence and highlights the nation's growing influence in the renewable energy sector.

The Chikhli gigafactory is expected to generate over 9,500 direct jobs and approximately 30,000 indirect employment opportunities, enhancing both social and economic progress. Waaree Energies, a leader in renewable energy, operates globally with a collective solar PV module capacity surpassing 15 GW.

