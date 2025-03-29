Left Menu

Waaree Energies Launches India's Largest Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Waaree Energies Ltd has inaugurated a 5.4 GW solar cell facility in Chikhli, Gujarat. Attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, the gigafactory is poised to contribute significantly to India's energy independence, creating thousands of jobs and reinforcing India's position in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:24 IST
Waaree Energies Launches India's Largest Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies Ltd announced the opening of its new solar cell facility, boasting a 5.4 gigawatt capacity, on Saturday in Chikhli, Gujarat. The event featured appearances by Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among other senior officials.

The facility is being hailed as the largest of its kind in India, spanning 150 acres with a built-up area of 101 acres. The launch represents a significant stride towards India's aim of energy independence and highlights the nation's growing influence in the renewable energy sector.

The Chikhli gigafactory is expected to generate over 9,500 direct jobs and approximately 30,000 indirect employment opportunities, enhancing both social and economic progress. Waaree Energies, a leader in renewable energy, operates globally with a collective solar PV module capacity surpassing 15 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025