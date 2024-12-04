Trump's Legal Maneuver: Presidential Victory vs. Legal Battles
Donald Trump has requested the dismissal of his criminal case in New York following his November presidential election victory. He argues that the ongoing legal proceedings, initiated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, would hinder his governance. Trump's legal team critiques the suggestion of delaying proceedings until he leaves office.
Donald Trump, recently re-elected as President on November 5th, is seeking to have his New York criminal case dismissed. His legal team argues that the case, spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could obstruct his ability to govern effectively when he assumes office in January.
Trump's attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, insist that local officials like D.A. Bragg should not cause governance disruptions. Their request to vacate the verdict comes on the heels of a court decision delaying sentencing to allow Trump to pursue case dismissal.
The charges stem from hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and subsequent business record falsifications. Trump's legal team calls proposals to defer proceedings until post-presidency "ridiculous," emphasizing the political and logistical impracticalities involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Activists' Legal Battle: A Trial Impacting Democracy's Future
Legal Battle: Indian News Agency ANI Takes OpenAI to Court
Latest Health Developments: From Breakthrough Pills to Legal Battles
Shooter in High-Profile NCP Leader Murder Case Faces Legal Battle
Legal Tangles: Trump's Path to Presidency Amid Court Cases