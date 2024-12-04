Trump's Legal Maneuver: Presidential Victory vs. Legal Battles

Donald Trump, recently re-elected as President on November 5th, is seeking to have his New York criminal case dismissed. His legal team argues that the case, spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could obstruct his ability to govern effectively when he assumes office in January.

Trump's attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, insist that local officials like D.A. Bragg should not cause governance disruptions. Their request to vacate the verdict comes on the heels of a court decision delaying sentencing to allow Trump to pursue case dismissal.

The charges stem from hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and subsequent business record falsifications. Trump's legal team calls proposals to defer proceedings until post-presidency "ridiculous," emphasizing the political and logistical impracticalities involved.

