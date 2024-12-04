Trump's DEA Nominee Bows Out Amid Transition Challenges
Chad Chronister, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the DEA, has withdrawn from consideration. This decision follows his realization of the role's gravity. Trump's administration encounters hurdles during the transition, including background checks with the Justice Department.
Chad Chronister, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), announced his withdrawal from consideration on Tuesday. Chronister, a Florida sheriff, cited the significant responsibility of the position as the reason for his decision.
Chronister's withdrawal comes after Trump's announcement on Sunday, where he emphasized Chronister's potential focus on curbing fentanyl trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border. The DEA, a crucial part of the Justice Department, is tasked with enforcing U.S. drug laws.
The Trump transition team is currently navigating its own challenges, including securing agreements with the Justice Department for background checks necessary for handling classified materials, after an earlier nominee for Attorney General was also withdrawn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
