Tensions Rise in Sambhal Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi plans to visit violence-hit Sambhal, amidst strict prohibitory orders. Authorities are preparing to prevent the delegation's entry due to ongoing tensions. The visit is intended to console families affected by recent violent clashes over a mosque-temple dispute.

A Congress delegation headed by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to visit Sambhal on Wednesday. The area has been recently hit by violence, prompting police and administration to prepare measures to stop the delegation before it reaches the district.

Prohibitory orders, including restrictions on the entry of outsiders, are in place in Sambhal. Only last week, several MPs from the Samajwadi Party were prevented from entering the district. Authorities have extended Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows for urgent action in cases of nuisance or danger, through December 31.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia has requested police in nearby regions to stop Gandhi at district borders, citing communal sensitivities. The delegation includes five other Congress MPs, with speculation that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join. Despite the police citing BNSS 163, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has expressed its intent to negotiate entry for key figures of the delegation.

