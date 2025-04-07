Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Delegation Heads to AICC Session in Ahmedabad

A delegation from the Jharkhand Congress, led by state party president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, has traveled to Ahmedabad for a two-day All India Congress Committee session. The session, expected to be attended by 55 leaders, will address various issues, including foreign policy, education, and private sector reservations.

A group of Congress representatives from Jharkhand has departed for Ahmedabad to join the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session. The session, spanning two days, will commence on Tuesday, allowing key party members to deliberate on significant resolutions.

State party president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh leads the delegation, which consists of around 55 leaders, including ministers and legislators. Discussions will cover a spectrum of topics, such as foreign policy, education, and reservations within the private sector.

In addition, Lohardaga MP Sukhdev Bhagat emphasized that the meeting would focus on the party's strategic decisions and its steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

