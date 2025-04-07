Jharkhand Congress Delegation Heads to AICC Session in Ahmedabad

A group of Congress representatives from Jharkhand has departed for Ahmedabad to join the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session. The session, spanning two days, will commence on Tuesday, allowing key party members to deliberate on significant resolutions.

State party president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh leads the delegation, which consists of around 55 leaders, including ministers and legislators. Discussions will cover a spectrum of topics, such as foreign policy, education, and reservations within the private sector.

In addition, Lohardaga MP Sukhdev Bhagat emphasized that the meeting would focus on the party's strategic decisions and its steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)