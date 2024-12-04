Fadnavis Poised for Maharashtra's CM: Key BJP Meeting Ahead
As Maharashtra's BJP prepares for a pivotal legislature party meeting, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerges as the frontrunner for leadership in the newly formed coalition government. With central observers appointed and alliances solidifying, intra-party negotiations and swearing-in preparations are in full swing.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape is set for a significant shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for a pivotal legislature party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday.
With former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the favored candidate to lead the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, this meeting is expected to confirm its leadership structure, following the BJP's remarkable electoral performance, securing 132 of 288 seats.
The gathering gains further importance with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani attending as observers, as they work to build consensus and address alliance dynamics before a swearing-in ceremony attended by top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Water Grid Delays in Marathwada
Shooter in High-Profile NCP Leader Murder Case Faces Legal Battle
Election Scandal: Shiv Sena Candidate in Liquor and Cash Controversy
Gunshots on the Campaign Trail: A Close Call for Shiv Sena's Bhausaheb Kamble
Maharashtra Chooses: Mahayuti Aims for Another Term