Left Menu

Fadnavis Poised for Maharashtra's CM: Key BJP Meeting Ahead

As Maharashtra's BJP prepares for a pivotal legislature party meeting, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerges as the frontrunner for leadership in the newly formed coalition government. With central observers appointed and alliances solidifying, intra-party negotiations and swearing-in preparations are in full swing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:11 IST
Fadnavis Poised for Maharashtra's CM: Key BJP Meeting Ahead
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is set for a significant shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for a pivotal legislature party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday.

With former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the favored candidate to lead the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, this meeting is expected to confirm its leadership structure, following the BJP's remarkable electoral performance, securing 132 of 288 seats.

The gathering gains further importance with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani attending as observers, as they work to build consensus and address alliance dynamics before a swearing-in ceremony attended by top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024