Controversial Trump Transition: DOJ Agreement Paves Way for Background Checks

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, enabling the department to initiate background checks and security clearances for Trump's administration appointees. This Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU), signed on Tuesday, addresses controversies surrounding some of Trump's nominees for top government positions.

This development is a significant step in the preparation for Trump's administration, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Susie Wiles, Trump's Chief of Staff, emphasized the MOU's role in ensuring Trump's team is ready from Day 1 to implement the 'America First Agenda'. This agreement allows transition teams to gather necessary information to lead federal agencies effectively.

The transition's alignment with the DOJ marks a turning point, especially after resistance to using the FBI for background checks, illustrating Trump's mistrust of the bureau. Previously, the transition team missed a crucial deadline to sign an agreement with the Biden White House. Such delays had raised concerns among Republican senators about potential holdups in the confirmation process for Trump's nominees, as reported by CNN.

