Diplomatic Exchange: Strengthening India-Australia Ties
Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, met with Indian Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to discuss bilateral relations, Indo-Pacific concerns, and global issues. The Tuesday meeting at 10, Janpath aimed to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, highlighting key areas of mutual interest and cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Australian High Commissioner Philip Green engaged in a significant dialogue with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressing critical topics regarding the Indo-Pacific and global dynamics.
The rendezvous transpired on Tuesday, at 10, Janpath, serving as a platform for in-depth discussions on bilateral relations between India and Australia.
Green took to social media platform X to express the meeting's value, describing it as a 'substantive and thoughtful exchange' and underlining the importance of cultivating this essential partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Honor Indira Gandhi's Legacy on Her Birth Anniversary
International Diplomacy: Thailand and U.S. Strengthen Ties
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to the Courageous Legacy of Indira Gandhi
Ukraine's 1,000 Days of Resilience: The Tides of War and Diplomacy
Strategic Diplomacy: Japan's Envoy Heads to Washington