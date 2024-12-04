Diplomatic Exchange: Strengthening India-Australia Ties

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green engaged in a significant dialogue with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressing critical topics regarding the Indo-Pacific and global dynamics.

The rendezvous transpired on Tuesday, at 10, Janpath, serving as a platform for in-depth discussions on bilateral relations between India and Australia.

Green took to social media platform X to express the meeting's value, describing it as a 'substantive and thoughtful exchange' and underlining the importance of cultivating this essential partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)