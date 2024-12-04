Left Menu

Diplomatic Exchange: Strengthening India-Australia Ties

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, met with Indian Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to discuss bilateral relations, Indo-Pacific concerns, and global issues. The Tuesday meeting at 10, Janpath aimed to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, highlighting key areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green engaged in a significant dialogue with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressing critical topics regarding the Indo-Pacific and global dynamics.

The rendezvous transpired on Tuesday, at 10, Janpath, serving as a platform for in-depth discussions on bilateral relations between India and Australia.

Green took to social media platform X to express the meeting's value, describing it as a 'substantive and thoughtful exchange' and underlining the importance of cultivating this essential partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

