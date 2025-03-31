Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Better Pay and Security for Anganwadi Workers

Rahul Gandhi has appealed to the government to raise the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and ensure gratuity for retirees. He highlighted the Supreme Court's recognition of their status and urged improvements in working conditions and social security, emphasizing their crucial role in national welfare.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Better Pay and Security for Anganwadi Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on the government to enhance the honorarium for Anganwadi workers and ensure that retiring personnel receive gratuity benefits. Gandhi has emphasized the Supreme Court's past recognition of these workers as formal employees, entitling them to such benefits under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

In correspondence with Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, Gandhi highlighted the vital role Anganwadi workers and helpers play in fostering the well-being of women and children through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program. He stressed their indispensable service during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing personal risks and challenges.

Gandhi urged the government to significantly hike the central component of their honorariums, establish gratuity for retiring workers, and progressively improve their working conditions and social security. He asserted these steps are critical for aligning with the Supreme Court's judgment and acknowledging the workers' dedication to national development.

