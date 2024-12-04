Tensions Escalate Amidst Prohibitory Orders in Sambhal

The atmosphere in Sambhal remains tense as prohibitory orders persist, aimed at curbing unrest. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by a Congress delegation, faces restrictions on his entry into the district, following police directives.

The extended prohibitory orders come after violent clashes erupted during a survey of a mosque, claimed to be the site of a former temple, leading to casualties.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra confirmed the deployment of a sizable police force, affirming that Gandhi would be stopped at the UP gate, emphasizing law and order maintenance amid heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)