Tensions Escalate Amidst Prohibitory Orders in Sambhal
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, is expected to be halted at UP gate by the police, due to extended prohibitory orders in Sambhal amidst ongoing tensions. Violence erupted following a survey of a mosque claiming a temple previously stood on the site, resulting in multiple casualties.
- Country:
- India
The atmosphere in Sambhal remains tense as prohibitory orders persist, aimed at curbing unrest. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by a Congress delegation, faces restrictions on his entry into the district, following police directives.
The extended prohibitory orders come after violent clashes erupted during a survey of a mosque, claimed to be the site of a former temple, leading to casualties.
Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra confirmed the deployment of a sizable police force, affirming that Gandhi would be stopped at the UP gate, emphasizing law and order maintenance amid heightened tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
