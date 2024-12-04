Left Menu

New Faces in Kerala Assembly: Pradeep and Mamkootathil Join the Ranks

U R Pradeep of LDF and Rahul Mamkootathil of UDF were sworn in as MLAs following successful by-election campaigns in Chelakkara and Palakkad respectively. Pradeep defeated Congress candidate Ramya Haridas, while Mamkootathil secured a win against BJP's C Krishnakumar. The ceremony was attended by prominent political figures.

  • Country:
  • India

U R Pradeep of the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Rahul Mamkootathil of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) were officially sworn in as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Wednesday. The newly elected representatives secured their positions following the recent by-elections in Chelakkara and Palakkad.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Assembly complex with notable political figures such as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and Speaker A N Shamseer in attendance. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan was also present to witness the occasion.

An experienced figure, 35-year-old Mamkootathil, the state Youth Congress president, now holds the title of the youngest member in the current Kerala Assembly. Meanwhile, Pradeep's victory in Chelakkara cemented the constituency's long-standing Left allegiance after he defeated Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by 12,201 votes.

