Maharashtra Polls: BJP-Led Alliance Achieves Historic Victory
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the BJP-led Mahayuti's win in the Maharashtra assembly elections as 'unexpected and unprecedented.' Devendra Fadnavis was congratulated for being appointed as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP legislative party. The victory signals a move towards 'Viksit Bharat' with promises of growth across sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning turn of events at the Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailing the result as both 'unexpected and unprecedented.' Highlighting the significance, Sitharaman remarked that this election was more than a routine contest, representing a stride towards a 'Viksit Bharat.'
Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on his new position as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislative party, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of the electoral mandate from 14 crore voters. Pointing to the continuity of recent electoral successes post-Lok Sabha, she assured that the upcoming 'double-engine' government would excel in diverse fields, from industry to AI technology.
Amid praises, Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards leaders and MLAs for their unanimous support, acknowledging the historic nature of the election results. Preparations are already underway for the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government, following a landslide victory with 235 seats, marking a significant achievement for the BJP as the single-largest party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom
NCP Scapegoats BJP in Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Election Battle
Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign
Cash Seizures Cast Shadow Over Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Tension Escalates as Attack on Anil Deshmukh Heightens Maharashtra Election Drama