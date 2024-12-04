Maharashtra Polls: BJP-Led Alliance Achieves Historic Victory

In a stunning turn of events at the Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailing the result as both 'unexpected and unprecedented.' Highlighting the significance, Sitharaman remarked that this election was more than a routine contest, representing a stride towards a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on his new position as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislative party, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of the electoral mandate from 14 crore voters. Pointing to the continuity of recent electoral successes post-Lok Sabha, she assured that the upcoming 'double-engine' government would excel in diverse fields, from industry to AI technology.

Amid praises, Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards leaders and MLAs for their unanimous support, acknowledging the historic nature of the election results. Preparations are already underway for the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government, following a landslide victory with 235 seats, marking a significant achievement for the BJP as the single-largest party.

