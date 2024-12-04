Clash at the Gates: Parliamentary Protest Sparks Debate
In light of recent Parliament gate protests by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to avoid creating entry obstructions, especially for women. A renewed call for maintaining parliamentary decorum came after concerns about safety and security were raised, amid claims protests were instigated by the ruling party.
- India
Amid ongoing protests by Opposition members at the Parliament House entry, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged lawmakers to refrain from causing disruptions, especially those affecting women MPs, when entering the building.
This plea follows a Lok Sabha secretariat notice reminding MPs to maintain gate access for the safety and security of all members, aligning with concerns voiced by female parliamentarians.
Despite accusations that the ruling BJP initiated gate protests, Birla emphasized maintaining decorum and offered to individually address grievances, discouraging obstructions at the entrance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
