Clash at the Gates: Parliamentary Protest Sparks Debate

Amid ongoing protests by Opposition members at the Parliament House entry, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged lawmakers to refrain from causing disruptions, especially those affecting women MPs, when entering the building.

This plea follows a Lok Sabha secretariat notice reminding MPs to maintain gate access for the safety and security of all members, aligning with concerns voiced by female parliamentarians.

Despite accusations that the ruling BJP initiated gate protests, Birla emphasized maintaining decorum and offered to individually address grievances, discouraging obstructions at the entrance.

