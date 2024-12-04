Left Menu

Clash at the Gates: Parliamentary Protest Sparks Debate

In light of recent Parliament gate protests by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to avoid creating entry obstructions, especially for women. A renewed call for maintaining parliamentary decorum came after concerns about safety and security were raised, amid claims protests were instigated by the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:47 IST
Clash at the Gates: Parliamentary Protest Sparks Debate
Om Birla Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing protests by Opposition members at the Parliament House entry, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged lawmakers to refrain from causing disruptions, especially those affecting women MPs, when entering the building.

This plea follows a Lok Sabha secretariat notice reminding MPs to maintain gate access for the safety and security of all members, aligning with concerns voiced by female parliamentarians.

Despite accusations that the ruling BJP initiated gate protests, Birla emphasized maintaining decorum and offered to individually address grievances, discouraging obstructions at the entrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024