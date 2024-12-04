Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: Rahul Gandhi's Attempt to Visit Sambhal Sparks Debate

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Rahul Gandhi for trying to visit violence-stricken Sambhal, suggesting it's a sign of Gandhi's political 'helplessness' and rivalry with Samajwadi Party. The visit was disrupted by police, as part of ongoing tensions over historical mosque claims and alliance divergences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:22 IST
Political Tensions Surge: Rahul Gandhi's Attempt to Visit Sambhal Sparks Debate
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/BJP X:@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of political sparring, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took aim at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Trivedi criticized Gandhi's ill-fated attempt to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a region recently rattled by violence over historical claims on religious sites. Trivedi attributed Gandhi's move to political 'helplessness' and rivalry with the Samajwadi Party.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, faced police intervention at the Ghazipur border to prevent their passage to Sambhal. Their intended visit sparked controversy amid an ongoing Parliament session, which has already highlighted discord within the INDI alliance. Critically, Trivedi noted the surge of notices under Rule 267, indicating a fragmented approach from the alliance parties.

While Gandhi's visit was heralded as a gesture of solidarity, Trivedi dismissed it as politically motivated posturing. According to him, the attempt was more about vying for media attention and vote bank consolidation against the Samajwadi Party, than genuine concern for the violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the disputed Mughal-era mosque site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024