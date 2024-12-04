Political Tensions Surge: Rahul Gandhi's Attempt to Visit Sambhal Sparks Debate

In a fresh wave of political sparring, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took aim at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Trivedi criticized Gandhi's ill-fated attempt to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a region recently rattled by violence over historical claims on religious sites. Trivedi attributed Gandhi's move to political 'helplessness' and rivalry with the Samajwadi Party.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, faced police intervention at the Ghazipur border to prevent their passage to Sambhal. Their intended visit sparked controversy amid an ongoing Parliament session, which has already highlighted discord within the INDI alliance. Critically, Trivedi noted the surge of notices under Rule 267, indicating a fragmented approach from the alliance parties.

While Gandhi's visit was heralded as a gesture of solidarity, Trivedi dismissed it as politically motivated posturing. According to him, the attempt was more about vying for media attention and vote bank consolidation against the Samajwadi Party, than genuine concern for the violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the disputed Mughal-era mosque site.

(With inputs from agencies.)