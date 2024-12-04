Antony Rallies Kerala Congress for Crucial Local Elections

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony has called on party colleagues to gear up for next year’s local body elections in Kerala, cautioning that victory will not come easily. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Antony emphasized the importance of continuing the united efforts seen in recent by-elections for Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Antony praised the party’s systematic approach that led to success in the by-elections and urged leaders to maintain this momentum. He stressed the need for reinforcing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to facilitate a return to power in the state.

Addressing his remarks to newly elected Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and other young leaders, Antony warned, "There will be intense competition in the upcoming local body elections. Preparations must begin immediately, with no expectation of an easy victory." Antony highlighted Rahul's significant electoral win in Palakkad and emphasized the need for ongoing efforts in view of the pending local body and Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)