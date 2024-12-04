Left Menu

Antony Rallies Kerala Congress for Crucial Local Elections

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony urged party members to prepare for Kerala's local body elections, emphasizing unity to strengthen the United Democratic Front. He highlighted Rahul Mamkootathil's by-election victory in Palakkad and stressed the need for immediate and intense preparations for upcoming contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:02 IST
Antony Rallies Kerala Congress for Crucial Local Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony has called on party colleagues to gear up for next year’s local body elections in Kerala, cautioning that victory will not come easily. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Antony emphasized the importance of continuing the united efforts seen in recent by-elections for Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Antony praised the party’s systematic approach that led to success in the by-elections and urged leaders to maintain this momentum. He stressed the need for reinforcing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to facilitate a return to power in the state.

Addressing his remarks to newly elected Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and other young leaders, Antony warned, "There will be intense competition in the upcoming local body elections. Preparations must begin immediately, with no expectation of an easy victory." Antony highlighted Rahul's significant electoral win in Palakkad and emphasized the need for ongoing efforts in view of the pending local body and Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024