Stalin Criticizes BJP's Central Rule: Calls for United Democratic Front

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has come out strongly against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of undermining federalism and state autonomy. Speaking at the CPI-M's 24th party Congress, Stalin launched a scathing attack, describing the government as 'anti-people' due to its policies and actions.

He highlighted the passage of controversial bills and the usurpation of state's rights, including the imposition of GST, as key issues. Stalin emphasized the need for democratic forces to unite and challenge the BJP's rule, which he claims is vital for the emergence of true federalism in India.

Stalin reminded the audience of the long-standing partnership between the Dravidian and Communist movements. He pointed out that the fight for federalism and state autonomy is deeply rooted in the ideologies of the DMK and will require a concerted effort to succeed.

