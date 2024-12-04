Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs: Fadnavis to Lead Maharashtra as CM

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is set to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister, leading a triumphant Mahayuti alliance. The coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a decisive electoral victory. Fadnavis will take the oath at Azad Maidan, with other cabinet roles soon to be finalized.

Mahayuti leaders duirng a meeting with Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday to formally claim the right to form the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Key figures such as Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were also in attendance.

Fadnavis is slated to be sworn in as Chief Minister on December 5, following his unanimous election as Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. Details were outlined by BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, Union Minister Rupani, who announced that the swearing-in event will unfold at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with both the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers taking their oaths.

Further cabinet appointments are pending, contingent upon consultations with alliance partners Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. Union Minister Rupani assured that the Mahayuti alliance is unified and content with its current direction. In a subsequent meeting held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis lauded the Assembly poll outcome as historic, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' alongside his campaign slogan 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

