Kejriwal Praises Punjab Police for Foiling Attack on Badal

Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple and praised the Punjab Police for preventing a potential tragedy. Addressing the Delhi Assembly, he criticized the BJP for accusing Punjab while ignoring crimes in Delhi. A former terrorist was thwarted in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:33 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
On Wednesday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He praised the Punjab Police for averting what could have been a major tragedy.

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal accused the BJP of plotting to smear Punjab's reputation while overlooking serious crimes in Delhi, despite the Central government's control over the police there.

The incident, where a former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal but was stopped by a plainclothes police officer, was extensively documented by media present during Badal's public observance of penance for past political mistakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

