Kejriwal Praises Punjab Police for Foiling Attack on Badal

On Wednesday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He praised the Punjab Police for averting what could have been a major tragedy.
Speaking at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal accused the BJP of plotting to smear Punjab's reputation while overlooking serious crimes in Delhi, despite the Central government's control over the police there.
The incident, where a former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal but was stopped by a plainclothes police officer, was extensively documented by media present during Badal's public observance of penance for past political mistakes.
