Delhi Spirals into Crisis: AAP Blames BJP for Rising Crime Wave

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, following a brutal murder in Neb Sarai. She accused the BJP of failing its responsibility to ensure public safety, highlighting a surge in crime rates.

Addressing the media, Atishi detailed recent incidents, including the murder of three family members in Neb Sarai and the daylight killing of two policemen. She stated that these incidents underscore the central government's alleged failure to safeguard citizens, with stabbing, firing, and drug smuggling reportedly on the rise.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed multiple notices in Parliament, demanding discussions on Delhi's rising crime. AAP MPs have highlighted statistics indicating increases in robbery, theft, and crimes against women and the elderly, alongside concerns over gang violence and bomb threats, branding the situation reminiscent of 1990s Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)