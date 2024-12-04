Devendra Fadnavis: Mastering Social Media in Politics

Devendra Fadnavis is set to return as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, having harnessed the power of social media to bolster his reach. His digital engagement eclipses that of his political peers, noted Thane-based observer Prasad Kulkarni.

In the wake of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's election triumph, Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as leader of the BJP legislature party, with his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening. Kulkarni labels him the 'most-followed' Maharashtra politician on social media.

Fadnavis's digital strategy isn't confined to elections; it consistently engages voters. He boasts millions of followers across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X, making him a major influencer in Maharashtra's politics. His personalized strategy across various platforms, blending serious discourse and motivational content, caters to diverse audiences. Kulkarni emphasizes Fadnavis's unique adaptation of content to suit specific platforms, a rare approach among politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)