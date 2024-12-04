Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis: Mastering Social Media in Politics

Devendra Fadnavis, poised to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, has effectively leveraged social media to connect with a broad digital following. Political observer Prasad Kulkarni highlights Fadnavis's strategic engagement across platforms, earning him the title of the 'most-followed' politician in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:13 IST
Devendra Fadnavis: Mastering Social Media in Politics
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis is set to return as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, having harnessed the power of social media to bolster his reach. His digital engagement eclipses that of his political peers, noted Thane-based observer Prasad Kulkarni.

In the wake of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's election triumph, Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as leader of the BJP legislature party, with his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening. Kulkarni labels him the 'most-followed' Maharashtra politician on social media.

Fadnavis's digital strategy isn't confined to elections; it consistently engages voters. He boasts millions of followers across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X, making him a major influencer in Maharashtra's politics. His personalized strategy across various platforms, blending serious discourse and motivational content, caters to diverse audiences. Kulkarni emphasizes Fadnavis's unique adaptation of content to suit specific platforms, a rare approach among politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024